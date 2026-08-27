Goons Skewered for Shocking Video Comparing Trump to Hitler

The Trump administration was torched online over an insane hype video of the president that appears to compare him to Adolf Hitler.

On Wednesday, the Department of Education shared a video on X that included a short clip from the 2017 film Darkest Hour, which focuses on British Prime Minister Winston Churchill during World War II.

The video shows Churchill, played by Gary Oldman, saying “You cannot reason with a tiger when your head is in its mouth,” before immediately cutting to clips of Donald Trump set to a booming hip-hop beat.

The Education Department seemingly missed that the “tiger” Churchill was referring to was Hitler, the dictator of Nazi Germany responsible for the Holocaust.

The ridiculous video was captioned: "No one does it like us." Department of Education/X

A Community Note added context to the post, and dozens of internet users also pointed out the absurd, seemingly accidental, comparison.

“Isn’t the ‘tiger’ Churchill is referring to in this clip Nazi Germany?” journalist Benjamin S. Weiss wrote in a reply that garnered over 31,000 likes.

Hundreds of thousands of people saw the department's ludicrous video. Benjamin S. Weiss/X

“The tiger to which churchill is referring is adolf hitler/nazis, so we can all agree trump is appropriately being compared to them,” one user replied to the administration’s post. “Also, I assume you’re all f--king idiots & didn’t realize that, which makes it all the better this is coming from the department of education.”

Other users also noted the irony.

Sir Gary Oldman won an Oscar for his portrayal of Churchill in the 2017 war thriller. WPA Pool/Getty Images

“The department of education being so profoundly illiterate as to not know what this scene is referring to is just beautifully poetic,” one person wrote.

“I am not surprised that the current Department of Education posted this,” another said. “It is very on brand.”

Others, including the Kamala Harris-linked Headquarters account, dunked on the department for its tasteless and embarrassing mishap.

The Democratic page chimed in to dunk on the laughable post. HQNewsNow/X

“They fired the employees who help fund teachers and students but kept the taxpayer-funded fancam editor,” the HQ account wrote.

One user pointed out that the administration’s video appeared to be a direct ripoff of a different promotional edit for professional golfer Tiger Woods, who is dating the president’s former daughter-in-law, Vanessa Trump.

this is a copy of this tiger woods edit and it makes sense since tiger woods is obviously called tiger



without that context it's just winston churchill talking about hitler https://t.co/LVj1UCIAzh pic.twitter.com/Go81ZHNT9Z — rokhannacycle (@rokhannacycle) August 26, 2026

“This is a copy of this tiger woods edit and it makes sense since tiger woods is obviously called tiger,” they said. “Without that context it’s just winston churchill talking about hitler.”

An Education Department spokesperson told the Daily Beast that it had since removed the video from all social media platforms. “The video, based on a trending sound on TikTok, was created and posted by an ED staffer who did not understand the context of the video,” they said in a statement.

McMahon has made efforts to dismantle her department entirely. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

The context from the film itself, missed by whoever posted the video, involves Churchill arguing against negotiating a peace treaty with Nazi Germany.

It’s not the only bizarre post the department, helmed by Education Secretary Linda McMahon, has made on social media.

Last week, in promotion of the president’s Freedom 250 Grand Prix IndyCar race in Washington, D.C., the department shared a strange AI-generated post of Trump, McMahon, and what many people believed to be sex offender Jeffrey Epstein as Mario Kart-style animated racers.

The AI-generated post raised eyebrows last week. Department of Education/X