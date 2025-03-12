Skip to Main Content
Newsletters
Crossword
SUBSCRIBE
ALL
CS
CHEAT SHEET
NEWSLETTERS
LOG IN
Cheat Sheet
Media
Obsessed
Royals
Politics
Opinion
Innovation
U.S. News
Scouted
My Account
Manage Newsletters
Subscription Offers
Need Help?
LogOut
HOMEPAGE
U.S. News
Education Secretary Stumbles on Fox as Department Bloodbath Officially Begins
DAY 5 ON THE JOB
Linda McMahon struggled to spell out the acronym for a law that grants free education to kids with disabilities.
Julia Ornedo
Reporter
Published
Mar. 11 2025
11:53PM EDT
Julia Ornedo
Reporter
Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast
here
.
Trending Now
Politics
‘Big Balls’ DOGE Guy, 19, Is Now a ‘Senior Adviser’ in State Department
Josh Fiallo
Politics
Trump Goes on Insane Truth Social Posting Spree as Stock Market Freefalls
Julia Ornedo
Media
Michelle Obama Opens Up About Divorce and Freedom in New Podcast
Leigh Kimmins
Trumpland
MAGA Slaps Back at Trump After He Attacks Their House Hero
Sean Craig
Politics
DOGE Takeover Backfires Over ‘Impatient’ Goon’s Embarrassing Tech Flub
Liam Archacki