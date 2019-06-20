Navy SEAL Medic Testifies He, Not Edward Gallagher, Killed ISIS Prisoner

A Navy SEAL medic testified in court Thursday that he is responsible for the 2017 death of an injured ISIS fighter, not accused Special Warfare Operator Chief Chief Edward Gallagher. Navy SEAL Special Operator Corey Scott said that he asphyxiated the teenage ISIS fighter after Gallagher, who is on trial for murder, unexpectedly stabbed him. Scott testified the Iraqi teenager was breathing normally after he and Gallagher treated him but later decided to plug his air tube because he believed the teen would eventually be tortured by Iraqi forces. Gallagher, 40, has pleaded not guilty to several war crimes, including the alleged 2017 stabbing in front of his platoon commander. After the murder, prosecutors allege Gallagher held a reenlistment ceremony next to the body.