Review Hearing Set for Navy Seal Pardoned by Donald Trump
Read it at BBC
Navy SEAL Edward Gallagher has been summoned to appear before a special disciplinary court on Dec. 2 to determine whether he'll be allowed to remain in the elite force. Gallagher, who was accused of war crimes, including stabbing a 17-year-old ISIS prisoner to death, was cleared of wrongdoing by President Donald Trump after a court found him guilty of posing for a trophy photo with the prisoner’s corpse. The U.S. Navy strongly opposed Trump’s pardon, which effectively reversed a demotion Gallagher received from his unit. The Navy plans to strip Gallagher of his Trident pin—symbolising his membership of the Seals—but the action could put the Navy's most senior officials on a direct collision course with Trump.