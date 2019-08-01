CHEAT SHEET
‘CRISIS OF CONSCIENCE’
Edward Snowden ‘Permanent Record’ Memoir Coming Out Next Month
NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden will reveal more secrets in a memoir to be released this September. The book will reportedly cover the “crisis of conscience” that led Snowden to steal a trove of classified NSA documents in 2013 and share them with journalists. The book, which will be called “Permanent Record,” is set to be released in more than 20 countries on September 17. “Edward Snowden decided at the age of 29 to give up his entire future for the good of his country,” said John Sargent, CEO of publishers Macmillan. “He displayed enormous courage in doing so, and like him or not, his is an incredible American story. There is no doubt that the world is a better and more private place for his actions.” Snowden faces U.S. charges that could land him in prison and is currently living in exile in Moscow.