Effort to Recall Filner Begins

Seriously, Bob Filner, just go. That’s what the residents of San Diego are saying, as the effort to recall the mayor accused of sexual harassment began on Sunday—amid polls that showed that 81 percent of the city’s residents wanted Filner to resign. There are several events being held throughout of the city on Sunday, and recall organizers need to turn in 101,000 signatures by Sept. 26 to qualify for the ballot. Meanwhile, 10 News / U-T San Diego poll released Sunday found that just 14 percent of the city’s residents want Filner to stay in office, with nearly three-quarters of the 600 respondents saying they would participate in a recall petition against Filner.