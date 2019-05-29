Australia’s ‘Egg Boy’ Hands $70,000 Donations to New Zealand Attack Survivors

Remember Australia’s “Egg Boy”—the kid who cracked a raw egg over the head of a far-right senator who tried to blame Muslim migration for the New Zealand mosque shootings? Well, the teen says he has now given almost A$100,000 ($69,000) to survivors of the Christchurch attacks. Will Connolly, 17, was flooded with donations from people around the world who wanted to pay for his legal expenses after the egging, but police ultimately decided against any charges last month. He announced Tuesday that he had transferred “all monies” to New Zealand charities in charge of official fundraising efforts. The teen wrote in an Instagram post: “To the victims of the tragedy, I wholeheartedly hope that this can bring some relief to you. Keep spreading the love.” The eggy senator, Fraser Anning, refused to apologize for his comments and lost his seat in Australia’s general election this month.