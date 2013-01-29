Egypt Army Warns of ‘Collapse’

CHEAT SHEET
Egyptian Defense Minister Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Sisi warned Tuesday that there will be “grave repercussions if the political forces do not act” in his country—including a collapse of the government. “The continuing conflict between political forces and their differences concerning the management of the country could lead to a collapse of the state and threaten future generations,” wrote Sisi in a Facebook post. Sisi’s comments come after five days of clashes that have left 52 people dead and hundreds more wounded. On Monday, thousands of protesters took to the streets chanting “Down, down with Mohamed Morsi” during a protest of a state-sanctioned curfew in Suez, Port Said, and Ismailia.