Egypt Google Exec Confirms Role in Protests

Just hours after he was released from Egyptian authorities following 12 days in detention, Google executive Wael Ghonim has confirmed that he was the man behind an anonymous Facebook page that served as a catalyst for Egypt’s uprising.“Actually, I did the easiest thing, which was writing,” said Ghonim in an interview with Newsweek/The Daily Beast's Mike Giglio. The 30-year-old, who does marketing in the Middle East for Google and is a father of two, continued: "At the end of the day, it was about the power of the people.”