Egypt: Israeli Apology Not Enough

So much for a peace agreement. After Israel issued a rare statement of regret for killing three Egyptian security officers, Egypt has brushed off the apology as "insufficient." Earlier Egypt announced plans to withdraw its ambassador from Tel Aviv. Egypt's announcement sent diplomats from other nations scrambling to resolve the conflict, which began when militants fired on Israeli buses near the tourist resort of Eilat on Thursday. Israeli warplanes pursued suspected militants across the border into Egypt, where Egyptian authorities say they fired on a group of Egyptian soldiers and police. In Cairo, protests raged on Saturday night outside the Israeli embassy, as the nation’s flag was burned and replaced with an Egyptian one.