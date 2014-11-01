Egypt Jails 8 for Gay Marriage Video

CHEAT SHEET
Eight men who are accused of appearing in an online viral video of a same-sex wedding celebration were convicted and sentenced to three years in jail on Saturday on charges of debauchery by the Qasr Al-Nil Misdemeanor Court in Cairo. The men will also be subject to police supervision after the completion of their prison sentences. A man who appeared in the video said in September that the event was a birthday party he was throwing for a friend, whom he gave a silver ring as a gift, but Prosecutor-General Hisham Barakat claimed the video confirmed that it shows two men getting married.