Egypt Lawmaker Ousted for Nose Job

An Islamist member of Egypt’s new Parliament has been ousted over lying about a nose job. Anwar al-Balkimy, part of the conservative Nour Party, claimed he had to undergo facial reconstructive surgery after being robbed and beaten by a group of masked men. Once the truth came out about his rhinoplasty, his party booted him, saying it would set a precedent for accountability. (Egypt’s religious right considers plastic surgery to be sinful.) Embarrassingly, the Nour Party had already accused the country’s interior minister of possibly being involved in the made-up attack.