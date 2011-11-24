Egypt Military Appoints New P.M.

A former prime minister of Egypt has been tapped to return to the post after the civilian cabinet that the military government appointed resigned en masse earlier this week as violent protests continue in Cairo. Kamal Ganzouri, who headed the government from 1996 to 1999 under ousted president Hosni Mubarak, has agreed to lead an interim government, as the military council said parliamentary elections will begin next week as scheduled. But protesters are still unhappy with the pace of change, calling for renewed protests Friday. The military council has refused their calls to give up power immediately, saying it would amount to abandoning the country, urging activists to focus on the elections. Leaders say holding power is a "curse, not a blessing," that they can't escape.
