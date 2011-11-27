Egypt Military Head: Crisis Must End

On the eve of elections, Egypt's military ruler said Sunday that protesters must put an end to the current crisis or face "extremely grave" consequences, in comments carried by the nation's official news agency. "We will not allow troublemakers to meddle in elections," said Field Marshal Hussein Tantawi, the head of the military council, warning protesters to stop the sometimes violent demonstrations that have rocked Cairo and other cities for the past nine days. The activists are demanding that the military rulers cede power immediately. But in the upcoming issue of Newsweek, Mike Giglio and Christopher Dickey report that even according to former Egyptian military officers, getting rid of ex-president Hosni Mubarak was the easy part; taking on the military leadership will be far more difficult. Meanwhile, a pipeline to Jordan and Israel was blown up.
