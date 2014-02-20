Egypt Puts 20 Journos on Trial

CHEAT SHEET
Freedom of expression? Not so much in Egypt. On Thursday, the country’s military-backed interim government put 20 journalists, including foreign ones, on trial for terror-related charges. Only eight of the 20 journalists have actually been detained, while the rest are still at large. The Egyptian journalists are accused of joining the terrorist-designated Muslim Brotherhood, while all of them are accused of falsifying reports to tarnish the image of Egyptian authorities. Nine of the 20 journalists work for Al Jazeera. If convicted, defendants could face 15 years in prison.