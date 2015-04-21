Egypt Sentences Morsi to 20 Years

CHEAT SHEET
Former Egyptian president Muhammad Morsi may have ducked a death penalty through acquittal on charges of killing protesters, but the Muslim Brotherhood member was sentenced to 20 years in prison Tuesday on other charges related to his stint in power. An Egyptian court found him and 12 others guilty of "demonstrating power and violence" and "inciting violence" for the two-decade sentence, while two others got just 10 years apiece. But this isn't the end of Morsi's legal troubles. He's the defendant in at least four more trials, in which he's accused of insulting the judiciary, espionage for foreign Islamist groups, and other crimes.