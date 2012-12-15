Egypt Votes on New Constitution

CHEAT SHEET
Weeks after a proposed new constitutional draft resulted in violence across the country, Egypt's electorate heads to voting stations on Saturday to determine the fate of the country. Erring on the side of caution, the government has sent soldiers and police to guard most polling places to prevent more rioting. The referendum, which is backed by Islamists and opposed by secular and Christian factions, would grant President Morsi "sweeping powers" and will be up for a vote this Saturday and next. It is expected to pass.