Egyptian Generals Flex After Vote

No one voted for them. But Egyptian military leaders gave themselves wide-ranging new powers Sunday after the Muslim Brotherhood claimed victory in the country’s presidential election. While a move to consolidate power by the armed forces after a victory by the Islamist party’s candidate was expected, activists have decried the broad assertion of influence as a return to the abuses of disgraced former president Hosni Mubarak. The military’s decree reduced the role of the presidency and called for the drafting of a new constitution within three months. Later on Monday, the military council said that it would make a full transfer of power by the beginning of July.