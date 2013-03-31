Egyptian Satirist Released on Bail

CHEAT SHEET
Bassem Youssef, Egypt’s popular satirist, turned himself in to authorities on Sunday, one day after being served with an arrest warrant for insulting the president. Youssef, a frequent critic of President Mohamed Morsi, tweeted on Sunday that he would be turning himself in “unless they kindly send a police van today and save me the transportation hassle.” Youssef’s widely watched show, called ElBernameg, or The Programme, has been compared to The Daily Show, attracted the ire of the government officials before, but this is the first time an arrest warrant has been issued. He was later released on bail.