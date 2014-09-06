Egypt’s Morsi Accused of Leaking Secrets

CHEAT SHEET
Egypt’s ousted president, Mohamed Morsi, has been charged with leaking state secrets and sensitive documents to Qatar (a country which had supported Morsi) and its satellite news agency, Al Jazeera. Cairo’s public prosecutor’s office wrote in a statement that the investigation “exposed humiliating facts and the extent of the largest conspiracy and treason carried out by the terrorist Brotherhood organization against the nation through a network of spies.” The former president is currently in jail along with thousands of members of his Muslim Brotherhood party. Al Jazeera has denied both aiding the Brotherhood and any bias in reporting events.