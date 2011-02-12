Egypt’s Protesters Draw Up Demands

CHEAT SHEET
With President Mubarak officially ousted, a coalition of organizers behind Egypt’s historic 18-day demonstrations has drawn up their first cohesive list of demands for their new government, including the end of emergency laws, the abolition of the current parliament, and a rewritten or entirely new constitution. In a symbolic gesture of reconstruction, activists began cleaning up Cairo’s Tahrir Square, the heart of their rebellion. “We are cleaning the square now because it is ours,” said one 20-year-old student.