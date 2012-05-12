Eight Die in Afghan Violence

CHEAT SHEET
A roadside bomb Saturday killed four Afghan policemen in a bloody day that also claimed the lives of four NATO troops, three who were killed by fighting and one of non-battle-related injuries. NATO did not provide the nationalities of the troops who were killed, but they were fighting in a part of southern Afghanistan where security forces clash frequently with militants. Eighteen NATO troops have been killed in the country so far this month. The four police officers were killed when a roadside bomb detonated by their vehicle as it traveled through the district of Qadis, according to local officials.