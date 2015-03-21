Eight Must-Read Stories About Dead Toddlers, High-Flying Preachers and Inside NYC’s Most ‘Elite’ Sex Party

So What If Robert Durst Said He ‘Killed Them All’?

By Michael Musto

His wife vanished after a fight with him. His friend was slain after defending him. A neighbor was hacked up. He was recorded saying he did it. But please, stop jumping to conclusions!

They Ran My Little Girl to Death

By Brandy Zadrozny

Heather Walker's daughter, Savannah, died after her grandmother and stepmother allegedly forced her to run laps until she collapsed.

Fun Hillary Is Here to Make You Forget Those Emails

By Jackie Kucinich and Will Rahn

The last time we saw Clinton, she was on the defensive about her use of personal email at the State Department. On Thursday, addressing a room of happy campers, she was all sunshine.

Jesus Wants Me to Have This Jet

By Olivia Nuzzi

Pastor Creflo Dollar has spoken to God, and God wants him to buy a $65 million private jet. His congregation, thus far, has obliged his every whim.

Bibi’s Ugly Win Will Harm Israel

By Jonathan Alter

A desperate Netanyahu used fear to grab the most seats in the election, but his rejection of a Palestinian state will further isolate the Jewish state.

Inside New York’s Most ‘Elite’ Sex Party

By Lizzie Crocker

On Saturday night, the “Killing Kittens” orgy landed in Manhattan. But was it as horny and exclusive as its publicity boasted? Our reporter donned her mask to find out.

Bloodied UVA Student Martese Johnson Is Left to Ask: ‘How Did This Happen?’

By Michael Daly

Honor student Martese Johnson is left searching for a reason other than racism to explain why agents grabbed him and slammed his face into the sidewalk.

The Downfall of the Boston Bombers’ Gun Runner

By Susan Zalkind

Stephen Silva’s life as a drug runner fell apart after his childhood friend Dzokhar Tsarnaev allegedly set off a bomb at the Boston Marathon. But with his somewhat sympathetic defense, why did the government call him to the witness stand, anyway?