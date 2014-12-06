Eight Must-read Stories About Nicaragua, School Shooters and the New Republic

China’s Nicaragua Canal Could Spark a New Central America Revolution

By Nina Lakhani

Many critics thought construction of a canal across Nicaragua never would begin. Now that it’s about to, they ask how it will end—and some are asking for guns to stop it.

School Shooters Love This Pickup Artist Website

By Brandy Zadrozny

The company that employs the infamous pickup artist Julien Blanc also attracted a dangerous subset of men to its forums—including a would-be school shooter and an alleged kidnapper.

Eric Garner Was Just a Number to Them

By Michael Daly

The terrible irony of this tragedy is the NYPD's data system was founded on the very principle that protesters have been chanting: Black lives matter.

Facebook Prince Purges The New Republic: Inside the Destruction of a 100-Year-Old Magazine

By Lloyd Grove

Facebook billionaire Chris Hughes and his lieutenant from Yahoo gut one of journalism's great publications, setting off waves of resignations and tears.

The Cult of Pappy van Winkle

By Elton Felton

There are lines around the block and long waiting lists. Some are even bidding to buy empty bottles. It seems like everyone wants to own Pappy Van Winkle whiskey…but is it worth it?

Let’s Not Forget: We Were All Teenagers Once

By Russell Saunders

GOP staffer Elizabeth Lauten set off a firestorm after criticizing Sasha and Malia Obama. Now, news has broken that Lauten herself was arrested as a teen for shoplifting.

Women Are Leading the Way for Legalized Weed

By Abby Haglage

A new paper shows that women between the ages of 30 and 50 have played an integral role in marijuana legalization thus far.

Mona Lisa Touch: The Laser That Could Save Women’s Sex Lives

By Samantha Allen

By stimulating collagen production inside the vagina, a newly FDA-approved laser could help millions of women overcome painful intercourse.