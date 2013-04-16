Eight-Year-Old Victim Identified

CHEAT SHEET
Some of the tragic details of the Boston Marathon attacks are starting to come out, including the death of 8-year-old Martin Richard, who came to watch his father run. According to a report by a Globe columnist, Richard walked out to the finish line to hug his dad, then returned to the sidewalk with his mom and sister when the bomb went off. He died, and his sister lost her leg. The mother was badly injured. Elsewhere on the finish line, two brothers watching the race each lost a leg. The photo to the left was posted on Facebook and has received an overwhelming response: more than 22,000 likes and 21,000 shares.