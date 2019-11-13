Serum Season
Eighteen B Holiday Sets Are Here to Bust Winter’s Skin-Destroying Effects
The holidays are rough on skin. There’s the stress of planning and spending money. There’s disruption of routines with travel or guests. There’s food. There’s alcohol. There’s drier, colder weather. They all band together to cause flare ups of everyone’s least favorite skin issues.
All of this makes skincare a perfect gift this holidays. Just in time, boutique beauty brand Eighteen B has released a new, limited edition holiday gift set, The Gift of R + R (Replenish + Restore). This nourishing two-step regimen contains bestselling Firm + Replenish Serum, which uses b-silk™ protein to restore skin’s natural barrier, and Hydrate + Restore Rich Cream, formulated to return skin’s bouncy elasticity.
These two products come bundled in a gift-ready package with some fun bonus treats, making them perfect the perfect gift for your loved one’s beloved face (or, you know, your own). The specialty holiday pricing of $130, a 35% savings, is just the icing on the gingerbread house.
