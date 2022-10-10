CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Eileen Ryan, ‘Twilight Zone’ Actress and Mother of Sean Penn, Dies at 94
RIP
Read it at Hollywood Reporter
Eileen Ryan, TV and film actress and mother of actor Sean Penn, songwriter Michael Penn and the late actor Chris Penn, died at her Malibu home on Sunday, a week before her 95th birthday. Ryan, who was the widow of actor and director Leo Penn, appeared in the first season of The Twilight Zone as well as several episodes of Bonanza. She continued to work in TV and film into her eighties, making guest appearances on shows like ER, Ally McBeal, and Grey’s Anatomy. She also acted alongside her son Sean Penn in movies like 2001’s I Am Sam and 2006’s All the King’s Men.