El Cajon Police Shooting Video Released

Police in El Cajon, California, released a video Friday afternoon showing the shooting death of an unarmed black man by a police officer. The video, which was taken by a witness on a cellphone, shows officers firing four shots at Alfred Olango, 38, who was allegedly holding a vape, and nearby women screaming before the video abruptly ends. Officials said the decision was made to release the video because early accounts of the shooting were “misleading,” and they wanted to correct the record. El Cajon Police Chief Jeff Davis described in-depth the violent protests that were sparked by the shooting, including instances of individual demonstrators calling for the killing of police officers. Out of concern for safety, the town asked all businesses to close early on Friday afternoon after the video was released.
