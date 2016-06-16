El Chapo Prison Guard Found Murdered

Read it at SF Gate
One of the 300 soldiers tasked with guarding the exterior of the Juarez, Mexico, jail housing notorious drug cartel boss Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman was found brutally murdered over the weekend, local media reported. Twenty-year-old guard Jorge Mauricio Melendez Herrera was reportedly found on a dirt road near the Texas border last Friday, with multiple stab wounds, a bag over his head, and signs of torture. Investigators are probing whether his death is linked to Guzman’s cartel.