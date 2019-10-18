CHEAT SHEET
CAUGHT
El Chapo’s Son Arrested in Mexico, Sparking Gun Battles
The son of Mexican drug lord El Chapo, Ovidio Guzmán López, was arrested Thursday after a government security patrol was attacked in the streets of Culiacán, Mexico, local officials said. Security Minister Alfonso Durazo Monraño said that 30 members of the National Guard contingent were patrolling the area when they were fired on from a house. Monraño confirmed that López was among four men who were discovered by the National Guard. After the announcement of López’s arrest, gunfire and violence erupted throughout the city, which is known to be the stronghold of El Chapo’s former cartel, the Sinaloa Cartel. López is wanted in the U.S. on drug-related charges, including distributing cocaine, methamphetamine, and marijuana. His father, El Chapo, was sentenced to life in prison plus 30 years in the U.S. in July.