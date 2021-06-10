El Chapo’s Wife Admits She Helped Him Run His Drug Cartel
NEXT UP, PRISON
Emma Coronel Aispuro, wife of Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, has pleaded guilty to aiding her husband in operating the Sinaloa Cartel, Reuters reports. Aispuro, 31, appeared in federal court Thursday where she pleaded guilty to charges of conspiring to distribute drugs, conspiring to launder money, and engaging in financial dealings with the Sinaloa Cartel. In her plea agreement, she also fessed up to conspiring to get her husband out of a Mexican prison in 2015. Aispuro can serve a life sentence solely for the drug distribution charge. She also faces up to 20 years for money laundering and up to 10 years for engaging in financial dealings. She is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 15. Prosecutors said she liaised on behalf of her husband to distribute drugs for the cartel before and after his arrest.