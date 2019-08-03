This is a developing story.

EL PASO—A person entered a Walmart on Saturday morning and started shooting customers, according to two shoppers.

Miguel Rodriguez said he was was shopping for a toy for his 7-year-old son when he heard gunshots and ducked to the ground. He said a person “started shooting everyone, aisle by aisle, with rage.”

Local and federal law enforcement descended on Cielo Vista Mall in response to reports of gunfire around 11 a.m. Officers including SWAT, Homeland Security, and the FBI rushed to seal off the area on the city’s east side. Ambulances and more than 30 EMTs waited on the perimeter as officers headed in to clear the store.

There are “multiple fatalities,” Mayor Dee Margo told CNN.

Britney, 19, was with her 16-year-old brother and her mother in the store’s underwear aisle when she heard shooting. The family dropped to the ground. Then Britney said she grabbed her mother and brother’s hands and they ran out of the store.

One witness said on Twitter that they and shoppers were being evacuated from a JCPenney store inside the mall.