El Paso Says Trump Still Owes the City $569,204 for February Rally
The city of El Paso, Texas, says Trump’s political campaign still owes it nearly half a million dollars for the president’s February rally, which drew thousands of people. Trump has an outstanding bill of $569,204.63 with the border city for public safety services, including police officers, at the rally. The charges originally totaled about $470,000, but additional fees were tacked on after the campaign skipped out on the bill. The city sent a letter to the Trump campaign in May requesting it pay the outstanding debt. “We realize this may be an oversight on your part; however, your account with the City of El Paso is extremely past due,” the May letter reads. “The city staff have followed the process and procedures as it relates to any invoicing that we provide, and we will continue to do so accordingly as per city and state policies,” said Laura Cruz-Acosta, communications manager for the El Paso city manager’s office. Trump is expected to visit El Paso again on Wednesday, after a gunman murdered 22 people at a packed Walmart over the weekend.