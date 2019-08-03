CHEAT SHEET
CALL FOR ACTION
2020 Democratic Candidates Call for End to ‘Gun Violence Epidemic’ After El Paso Shooting
Several 2020 Democratic candidates united to condemn gun violence and call for action after a shooting in El Paso, Texas, left multiple people dead on Saturday. “How many lives must be cut short? How many communities must be torn apart?” former Vice President Joe Biden asked on Twitter. “It’s past time we take action and end our gun violence epidemic.” Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Kamala Harris (D-CA), Cory Booker (D-NJ), Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, and former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro also expressed their sympathies, with Warren echoing Biden's call for an end to the “gun violence epidemic.” “The news out of El Paso is devastating. I'm heartbroken for the victims and their families,” Warren tweeted. Sanders specifically slighted the Senate, writing that “sadly, after each of these tragedies, the Senate does nothing.”