Death Toll Climbs to 21 in El Paso Shooting

Another person has died due to injuries from Saturday’s shooting in El Paso, Texas, according to the El Paso Police Department. The latest fatality brings the total death toll to 21 victims. At least 25 people were injured after a lone gunman walked into a Walmart over the weekend. The 21-year-old shooter is believed to have authored an anti-immigrant “manifesto” justifying violence toward Hispanic people. At least seven of the victims were Mexican nationals. The latest death brings the total number of confirmed deaths due to mass shootings from this weekend up to 30, after a gunman killed nine people in Dayton, Ohio, early Sunday morning.