CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
TOO SOON
El Paso Suspect’s High School Cancels Football Kickoff for ‘Safety Concerns’
Read it at The Dallas Morning News
The Texas high school that educated the man who allegedly shot and killed 22 people in an El Paso Walmart on Aug. 3 has canceled its football kickoff game against an El Paso team for security reasons, The Dallas Morning News reports. Patrick Crusius, who graduated from Plano Senior High School, was charged with capital murder and is being held without bail in El Paso. Plano Senior High officials say they did not have a specific threat ahead of the Sept. 6 game, but that, after consulting local law-enforcement officials, “felt obligated to prioritize the safety of the participating players, students, families, and communities and concluded that the timing of the game falls too soon after the tragedy in El Paso.”