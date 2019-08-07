CHEAT SHEET
NOT WELCOME
Texas Congresswoman Refuses to Join ‘Racist’ Trump on El Paso Visit
Democratic Rep. Veronica Escobar of Texas will shun Donald Trump on his visit to El Paso, Texas, as the city mourns a mass shooting. The president will visit both El Paso and Dayton, Ohio, on Wednesday—the scenes of two mass shootings over the weekend that left a total of 31 people dead. “I declined the invitation because I refuse to be an accessory to his visit,” said Escobar, who represents El Paso. “I refuse to join without a dialogue about the pain his racist and hateful words & actions have caused our community and country.” Escobar also claimed she requested a phone call with Trump to discuss the shooting, but was told he was “too busy.” Trump’s visit to El Paso comes after a man opened fire at a shopping center, killing 22. A 21-year-old white supremacist is in custody.