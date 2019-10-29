CHEAT SHEET
Walmart Massacre Victim’s Family Sues 8chan and Suspect
The family of a great-grandmother killed in the mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, is suing alleged gunman Patrick Crusius, his parents and the 8chan website, according to the El Paso Times. The suspect posted a racist manifesto on 8chan shortly before the Aug. 3 massacre, which left 22 people dead and two dozen wounded. Angelina Englisbee, 86, was shopping for school supplies for her grandkids when she was gunned down. “The (Englisbee) family seeks this lawsuit to stop the hate, to send a message to people who are going to travel 600 miles or 1 mile to injure, maim or kill someone because of their national origin, their background, their religion, whatever the case may be, just because they live hate,” family attorney James Scherr said in a statement. 8chan has been offline since August, when web service providers banned them. But as The Daily Beast reported, it is trying to rebrand itself as 8kun.