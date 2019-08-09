CHEAT SHEET
AWFUL
Elderly Couple Found Dead in Apparent Murder-Suicide Left Note About High Medical Bills
Police discovered the bodies of an elderly husband and wife in their home, along with notes citing unaffordable medical bills as a reason for their apparent murder-suicide. On Wednesday morning, a 77-year-old man called 911 and told them of his plans to kill himself. Police deputies went to his Ferndale home and attempted to contact the couple before entering to find the bodies of the man and his 76-year-old wife. “Several notes were left citing severe ongoing medical problems with the wife and expressing concerns that the couple did not have sufficient resources to pay for medical care,” Sheriff Bill Elfo said in a statement. “It is very tragic that one of our senior citizens would find himself in such desperate circumstances,” he added. The names of the couple are not being released by the police.