Elderly Arizona Couple Found Dead Under Snow Minutes From Their Home
An elderly Arizona couple who apparently left their car during a storm and tried to seek shelter were found dead under snow in a family’s front yard just a few minutes from their home, officials said. Richard Alexander, 74, and his wife Elizabeth, 79, likely died from exposure days earlier when the area saw about 10 inches of snow, the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office said. Their car was found about a mile away in Ash Fork, outside Flagstaff, ABC15 reported. Diane Haas and her husband found the bodies. “If they hadn’t left their car, I really believe somebody would’ve checked on them. People drove by them but everybody assumed this was somebody who got their car stuck, they called and got rescued. Nobody would’ve ever thought that they were out here struggling,” she said.