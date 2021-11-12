Elderly MAGA Fan Pleads Guilty to Jan. 6 Weapons and Explosives Stash
‘HOMEMADE NAPALM’
A 70-year-old Army veteran from Alabama who was arrested near the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 with 11 Molotov cocktails and five loaded guns pleaded guilty Friday morning to two federal and D.C. weapons charges. Lonnie Leroy Coffman, who in 2014 came to the attention of the FBI after he was spotted at a militia compound in Texas, was not charged for entering the Capitol itself during the pro-Trump riot that left five dead and scores more injured. Capitol police and FBI agents discovered Coffman’s truck parked behind the Library of Congress on Jan. 6, loaded with Mason jars filled with what prosecutors described as “homemade napalm,” in addition to a three pistols, an AR-15 rifle, a shotgun, several machetes, a crossbow, a stun gun, smoke bombs, and hundreds of rounds of ammunition. As part of Coffman’s plea deal, he will forfeit all of the guns found in his vehicle. Coffman faces a combined maximum of 15 years in prison when he is sentenced.