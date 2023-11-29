CHEAT SHEET
Elderly Man Fatally Stabbed in NYC Senior Home
An elderly man was allegedly fatally stabbed by his roommate late Tuesday night at a senior citizens residence in the New York City neighborhood of Hell’s Kitchen, according to police. New York Daily News reported that officers responded to a report of a fight at Dorothy Ross Friedman Residence at around 10:50 p.m, but when they arrived, they discovered the 71-year-old victim with multiple stab wounds to the back. He was transported to a local hospital but was pronounced dead. Staffers said the violent incident was a result of an argument between the two men but did not reveal any additional details. The 78-year-old roommate had slash wounds on both of his hands and was questioned by police. Charges against him are currently pending.