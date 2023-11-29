CHEAT SHEET
    Elderly Man Fatally Stabbed in NYC Senior Home

    Alex Nguyen

    Breaking News Intern

    A vehicle of the New York City Police Department (NYPD) is seen as members of the New York City Police Department (not pictured) gather while the remains of officer Wilbert Mora is transported to the Medical Examiner

    David 'Dee' Delgado/Reuters

    An elderly man was allegedly fatally stabbed by his roommate late Tuesday night at a senior citizens residence in the New York City neighborhood of Hell’s Kitchen, according to police. New York Daily News reported that officers responded to a report of a fight at Dorothy Ross Friedman Residence at around 10:50 p.m, but when they arrived, they discovered the 71-year-old victim with multiple stab wounds to the back. He was transported to a local hospital but was pronounced dead. Staffers said the violent incident was a result of an argument between the two men but did not reveal any additional details. The 78-year-old roommate had slash wounds on both of his hands and was questioned by police. Charges against him are currently pending.

