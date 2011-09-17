Eleanor Mondale Dies at 51

CHEAT SHEET
A notorious spark plug entertainment reporter, radio host, and daughter of former Vice President Walter Mondale, Eleanor Mondale died on Saturday at age 51. She was diagnosed with brain cancer several years back, and was forced to temporarily quit her radio show in 2009 when her cancer returned after previous treatment. As a young woman, Eleanor was a striking beauty who dabbled in the social scene. Her partying habits and public affairs made her gossip bait. She was once quoted as saying, "I like to get wild. But it's not murder, and I don't do drugs." Eleanor was nonetheless active in her father's political career, stumping for him in his failed campaign to take the presidency from Ronald Reagan in 1984.