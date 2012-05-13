Election Looks Inevitable in Greece

CHEAT SHEET
After an inconclusive election left Greece unable to form a government, the country might have to hold another election. Alexis Tsipras, the head of the radical left group Syriza, has declined to attend coalition talks, which means President Karolos Papoulias must call for another vote. "They are not asking for agreement, they are asking us to be their partners in crime and we will not be their accomplices," Tsipras said Sunday. Polls show that if this election is held, Tsipras is projected to win, gaining an extra 50 seats for his party in the 300-seat parliament. He supports staying with the euro, but rejects the terms of the bailout.