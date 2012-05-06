Election Upheaval Across Europe

CHEAT SHEET
Voters made themselves heard across Europe on Sunday as French President Nicolas Sarkozy lost his reelection bid and the majority parties in Greece failed to beat out far-left and far-right fringe options. Socialist candidate François Hollande won over Sarkozy in a victory that was seen as more of a vote against the incumbent than for the anti-austerity liberal. German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s party also suffered defeat in a closely watched state election Sunday. All three winners—in France, Greece, and Germany—are known for their stances against the austerity plan largely adopted by European countries as a way out of the financial crisis.