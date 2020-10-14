You’ll Wonder How You Ever Lived Without This Electric Milk Frother

Get the VAVA Electric Milk Steamer for $38% off

Choose from four different settings for the ideal milk texture for coffee-based drinks and hot chocolate.

Brushed stainless steel and a non-stick coating make cleaning the milk steamer a breeze. Read more about its features here. Shop the rest of our Prime Day deal picks here.

If you haven’t seen your barista in months, you can easily carry on your fancy morning latte tradition at home with this top-rated electric milk steamer featuring an ergonomic grip. Pick your froth and foam consistency, like hot dense foam, hot airy foam, hot milk or cold froth, and it’ll switch off automatically when it’s done. Coffee cup with your name spelled incorrectly on it not included.

VAVA Electric Milk Steamer 38% Off Buy on Amazon $ 39 Free Shipping | Free Returns

