Beloved ‘Elf’ Star Lands Behind Bars

For the first time in 1,200 years, the Major Oak tree in Sherwood Forest did not sprout its leaves for spring. The tree, which has a 28-meter canopy and a width of 11 meters, was declared dead on Thursday, but its significance extends far beyond its age; the Major Oak, located in Nottingham, England, was said to have sheltered Robin Hood. In Folklore, the generous 13th-Century bandit provided for the poor by stealing from the rich and used this tree for his shelter. The tree’s death is said to have been caused by many factors related to climate change, particularly by visitors’ footsteps in the forest, which have compacted the soil and prevented water from reaching the tree’s roots. According to Ed Pyne of the Woodland Trust, ancient trees are essential to conserve, yet their decline is frequently overlooked. “The tree’s failure to produce leaves this year is heart-breaking for everyone,” Hollie Drake, from the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds, said in a statement Thursday. The Major Oak will be remembered as one of Europe’s oldest and most celebrated trees.
ADVERTISEMENT
- 1Legendary 1,200-Year-Old Robin Hood Oak Tree DiesNATURE’S COURSEThe Major Oak in Sherwood Forest symbolizes an important part of local history.
- 2Beloved ‘Elf’ Star Lands Behind BarsLOCKED UPThe actor has a lengthy history of violent outbursts.
Shop with ScoutedThese CBN Gummies Help You Wind Down Without the GrogginessSLEEP ON ITCBDistillery’s sleep gummies help you fall (and stay) asleep without the next morning fatigue and brain fog.
- 3‘Godfather’ of Tech, 50, Dies After Plane Splits in Two‘FILLED WITH JOY’Joshua Baer, a driving force in Austin’s tech ecosystem, died Tuesday.
- 4Tourist, 18, Dies in Central Park Horse Carriage HorrorFAMILY TRAGEDYThe 18-year-old jumped from the runaway carriage to save his mother after the horse bolted in busy Central Park.
Partner updateAD BY Shop LCDon’t Pay Sky-High Prices for Diamonds—Save 26% TodaySHINE BRIGHTShop LC’s Luxuriant collection embodies ethical luxury.
- 5Apple Boss Warns ‘Unavoidable’ Price Rises Are ComingSCRAPING PENNIESApple CEO Tim Cook says soaring memory chip prices have made increases “unavoidable,” with iPhones, Macs and iPads potentially affected.
- 6Hit Reality Show Reveals Next Major Big TwistTHE TRIBE HAS SPOKENThe long-running reality show is starting a new chapter.
- 7Knicks Become First NBA Champion to Accept Trump’s InviteMIRACLE RSVPAll five previous NBA champions crowned while Trump was in office declined his invitation.
- 8Tennis Player Curses Out Camera in Bold Post-Match Interview‘KEEP IT CLEAN’Corentin Moutet said ‘f---’ seven times on camera after a victorious match-up.
Shop with ScoutedThis Viral Veggie Chopper Is 46% Off Ahead of Prime DaySLICE ‘N DICEYou’ll wonder how you ever lived without it.
- 9Marvel Star, 30, Reveals His Pick for the Next Spider-ManWITH GREAT POWER...The MCU Spidey thinks a rising teen actor should take the mantle of the web-slinger.
- 10Worker Busted Trying to Sell Princess Kate’s Medical RecordsROYAL TANKERThe private hospital has previously been frequented by several royals.
Beloved ‘Elf’ Star Lands Behind Bars
Faizon Love, best known for playing the store manager in the Will Ferrell movie Elf, was arrested on Tuesday on an outstanding warrant. He was taken into custody in Hillsborough County, Florida, and is facing two counts of contempt of court, which TMZ reports are in connection with a missed child support hearing. The actor and comedian, who also starred in the movies Friday and Couples Retreat, is currently being held at Orient Road Jail in Tampa and is set to appear before a judge on June 19. The actor has a lengthy history of violent outbursts, including a conviction for misdemeanor assault in 2017, for which he was fined $500 and received a 180-day suspended jail sentence. The 58-year-old was also accused of felony assault after a 2024 incident in which he allegedly attacked a hotel staff member with a credit card reader he ripped from its mount after being told his room was unavailable.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Getting solid sleep feels like a real luxury these days. Whether you have trouble falling asleep or staying asleep through the night, if you’ve been struggling with getting shut-eye, you’re not alone. A 2024 Gallup poll found that 73 percent of respondents reported getting less than 8 hours of sleep per night, and 57 percent said they would feel better if they got more sleep.
Whether prescription or over-the-counter, most sleep aids can help you knock out, but often come with less-than-ideal side effects, such as next-morning grogginess and brain fog. CBDistillery’s sleep gummies help you get to sleep without the side effects.
Unlike standard cannabis gummies, CBDistillery’s sleep gummies combine three types of cannabinoids: THC, CBD, and CBN (a cannabinoid known for its calming, sleep-supporting properties). CBDistillery’s bestselling gummies combine 5mg of Delta-9 THC, 75mg of CBD, and 15mg of CBN for full-body relaxation without feeling dissociated, starving, or overly... giggly.
If you prefer to stay THC-free, the brand’s Sound Sleep gummies skip it entirely, containing only 50mg of CBN in a delish black cherry flavor.
Whether you want something a bit supercharged or a gentle push into deeper sleep, CBDistillery’s sleep gummies can help.
The tech world has lost one of its giants. Capital Factory CEO Joshua Baer died Tuesday night in a plane crash. Described as the “godfather” of Austin’s startup scene, Baer founded Capital Factory, a venture firm that backs Texas-based businesses. The private plane he was traveling in took off from Los Cabos International Airport in Mexico and was bound for Austin when it crashed onto Texas State Highway Loop 20 in Laredo. The crash killed two people and injured four others. The identities of the other passengers have not yet been released, but Jose Baeza, an investigator with the Laredo Police Department, said they were friends and family flying home from San José del Cabo. Capital Factory president Bryan Chambers called Baer, 50, “a brilliant partner and a dear friend.” The father of three also co-founded the Baer Family Foundation with his wife to support disadvantaged children. Tributes poured in from across the tech and business worlds, including from podcast host Jason Calacanis. “Joshua was a relentless supporter of founders and Austin, and was filled with joy,” Calacanis wrote on X.
A teenage tourist died after leaping from a runaway Central Park carriage to help his mother. Romanch Mahajan, 18, and his visiting family had hired the carriage for a Wednesday afternoon tour. The driver climbed down to photograph the family near the Cherry Hill fountain, and the seven-year-old horse, Sampson, bolted. The teen’s father, Deepak Mahajan, 44, said the carriage veered across the lawn as the driver gave chase. When his wife Priya tumbled out, Romanch jumped after her. “My son, just to save his mother, he fell off,” he said. The teenager struck his head and died that night at the hospital. His parents and younger brother suffered minor injuries when their carriage hit another and overturned. The crash, around 2:45 p.m., added to a long run of carriage accidents. Sampson, working just six weeks, is being retired, with the driver now suspended. Mayor Zohran Mamdani called it a “horrific incident” and renewed his push to end Manhattan’s carriage trade. Romanch had just won a place at university. “It took my son’s dream away,” his father said.
There’s no reason to be purchasing blood diamonds in 2026. Not when lab-grown diamonds have the same chemical makeup, optical brilliance, and hardness rating at a fraction of the cost.
Shop LC’s Luxuriant collection features colorless (E-F grades) and near-colorless (G-H grades) stones with VS (imperfections invisible to the naked eye) and SI (slight imperfections but clean-looking in person) clarity. Score stunning stones at a steal with the code BEAST26: save 26% on any stone in the Luxuriant collection.
If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.
Apple CEO Tim Cook said product prices will increase to offset rising costs of memory and storage chips. “Unfortunately, price increases are unavoidable,” Cook said, adding that while Apple has tried to mitigate the price increases, “the situation has become unsustainable.” The 65-year-old billionaire did not specify when the increases would take effect or which devices would be affected. Analysts expect upcoming products, including the next iPhone 18 lineup, to see prices rise to $270 to maintain profit margins. The price pressure stems from a global shortage of DRAM memory and NAND storage chips, which are essential components in smartphones, computers, and other electronics. Demand from artificial intelligence companies has soared in recent months, driving chip prices higher as tech giants race to build AI infrastructure. Calling the situation a “hundred-year flood,” Cook said he has never seen a commodity market swing so dramatically during his 40 years in the technology industry.
The CBS global sensation Survivor has announced a new addition to the long-running franchise. Longtime host Jeff Probst said Wednesday that an animated Survivor movie featuring animal contestants is in the works at Paramount Animation. Probst will serve as executive producer on the project. In a video posted to Instagram announcing the project, Probst said, “Imagine a big, fun, animated comedy about Survivor… in the animal kingdom. I am so excited. This is the perfect fit. Survivor has always been about watching different personalities learning how to live together while competing against each other, and setting it in the world of animals gives us a whole new playground to play with.” The official synopsis for the project states, “Set on a remote and mystical island, animals from all around the globe compete for a once-in-a-lifetime chance to be crowned the sole Survivor.” In his video, Probst told Survivor fans that he was “very, very, very excited” about the project, adding that he “can’t wait for you to meet this new tribe.” Survivor, featuring human contestants, is currently in production in Fiji for a season set to premiere this fall on CBS.
The New York Knicks, the newly crowned NBA champions, have accepted an invitation from President Donald Trump to visit the White House. The team will become the first NBA team to accept Trump’s invite, after the previous five NBA teams to win a title during a Trump administration declined to visit the White House. Knicks owner James Dolan, a longtime friend of the 80-year-old president, told the New York Post that the team is returning the favor after Trump attended Game 3 of the NBA finals. “We just did receive an invitation from the White House, which we accepted,” Dolan said. “We still have to figure out the details, et cetera, but yes, of course. Look, I invited the President to come down for the game. He is a friend. I’ve known him for 30 years and I’m very proud to bring the team to the White House.” Trump attended the Knicks’ lone loss in their 4-1 run against the San Antonio Spurs. He was met with resounding boos from fans in Madison Square Garden and was caught dozing off during the game. Last year’s champion, the Oklahoma City Thunder, declined a visit citing scheduling conflicts. All four champions under Joe Biden’s presidency accepted his invitation.
French tennis player Corentin Moutet swore multiple times in a post-match interview. The 27-year-old star had been asked what it was like to face a 142 mph second serve from his opponent, Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard, when he dropped an F-bomb to express his frustration. Currently ranked 36th in the world, the 10-year professional had just beaten Perricard in the round of 32 at Queen’s Club. “No f-bombs please,” the reporter said to his initial response. In bold fashion, however, Moutet playfully continued to disobey, saying, “F---, f---, f---.” Moutet was asked by the interviewer to “please keep it clean” and to talk about his first victory, to which he continued to say “f—” seven times total within approximately 25 seconds. Winning over $44,000 from his victory, Moutet might lose it all; he faces heavy fines for violating the tournament’s code of conduct, which can range anywhere from $25,000 to $250,000. While some fans found the exchange disrespectful, many seemed to find humor in it. “Even somebody with the tightest stick up their a-- is going to laugh at this,” a user commented on a post on X of the interview. “I got a good chuckle.”
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Eating a beautiful ratatouille or potato gratin dish can be a real delight, but who wants to thin-slice all the veggies to make it? I love cooking and eating healthy, but the prep work—especially with dense vegetables—leaves my hands sore and makes it feel like it takes forever.
While I’m not one for cluttering the kitchen with infrequently used gadgets, one that can prep a whole meal far quicker than by hand is worth making space for. The compact Vegetable Chopper and Spiralizer is usually just $50 on Amazon, but today you can score 46 percent off during its early Prime Day sale.
With 420 powerful blades, this nifty little BPA-free and dishwasher-safe device will also keep me from cutting my fingers. Additionally, food cooks most evenly when the pieces are uniform in size, so it might even make me a better chef (if that’s possible).
Plus, you can use it to slice eggs, meat, cheese, nuts, and other non-veggie foods, too. Honestly, it’s the most versatile kitchen gadget I own. Grab one for yourself while it’s half off.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man has a fresh face in mind to succeed him. Tom Holland, 30, suggested in an interview with Esquire that 16-year-old Adolescence star Owen Cooper would make a great Spidey. “Owen Cooper would be awesome,” Holland, who stars as New York’s friendly neighborhood web-slinger in the upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day film, told the magazine. “Obviously, he’s super talented and the talk of the town right now.” Holland, who recently confirmed his marriage to his onscreen girlfriend, Zendaya, added that another young actor could greatly benefit from donning Spidey’s mask. Cooper won a slew of awards, including a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, for his role as the teenage murder suspect Jamie Miller in Netflix’s Adolescence. Since then, he made his film debut as Young Heathcliff in 2026’s Wuthering Heights. Other than his fourth solo Spider-Man flick, Holland will star alongside Matt Damon and Robert Pattinson in Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey this year.
A healthcare worker at a royal-friendly private hospital in London has been busted attempting to obtain Catherine, Princess of Wales’s private medical records. The Times said the worker was handed a formal caution and had lost their job after the records were offered for sale as the princess underwent cancer treatment. The U.K. privacy and data watchdog, the Information Commissioner’s Office, began a criminal investigation into the matter in March 2024, which led to the caution being issued on Wednesday. It acted on a report that at least one member of staff at the London Clinic had attempted to access the medical notes for the princess, after she had been a patient there for two weeks having abdominal surgery in January of that year. The following month, she revealed that cancer was discovered in postoperative tests. Last year, the princess stated she was in remission and returned to public events after the end of her treatment. A spokesperson for the London Clinic told the BBC they were pleased the investigation “has brought this sad and isolated incident to a conclusion. There were no regulatory breaches by the hospital.” The hospital said they “take considerable pride in delivering the very highest standards of care and discretion for every patient.” The ICO admitted there had been “deliberate misuse of highly sensitive personal information and an offer to disclose it for financial gain”. The London Clinic, which describes itself as the U.K.’s largest independent private hospital, is frequently used by royals. King Charles received treatment for an enlarged prostate at the hospital in January 2024, while his father Prince Philip had abdominal surgery there in 2013. Other famous patients have included Elizabeth Taylor and former U.S. President John F. Kennedy.
Want more royal gossip, scoops and scandal? Follow all Tom Sykes’ reporting at The Royalist on Substack or listen to The Royalist podcast on YouTube.