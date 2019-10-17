CHEAT SHEET
Trump Manages to Pay a Nice Tribute to Adversary Elijah Cummings, Who Died Today
Here’s a surprise—President Trump has managed to pay tribute to a deceased political adversary without saying anything horrible. Trump wrote kind words about Rep. Elijah Cummings, who died early Thursday at the age of 68. Cummings was a key figure in the impeachment inquiry into Trump and the two clashed in July after the President attacked Cummings’ native Baltimore as a “disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess.” Just hours after the announcement of Cummings’ death, Trump tweeted: “My warmest condolences to the family and many friends of Congressman Elijah Cummings. I got to see first hand the strength, passion and wisdom of this highly respected political leader. His work and voice on so many fronts will be very hard, if not impossible, to replace!” Cummings died of complications following long-term health issues, his office said.