Man Allegedly Bit Off Chunks of Couple’s Ears, Telling Cops He Was Covered in ‘Blood of Peasants’
ROYAL PAIN
A 28-year-old Chicagoland man didn’t just attack a couple over a perceived slight, he took it to a horrific extreme: biting off pieces of their ears, gouging their eyes out, and spitting into their mouths, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. When police arrested Elijah Rule Hill Prince on Monday, he allegedly told cops that the blood covering his mouth, face, and elbows wasn’t his, but rather, the “blood of peasants.” The brutal attack apparently began after Rule Hill Prince “tried selling the man something,” but got turned down, prosecutors say. That’s when Rule Hill Prince went ballistic, biting off pieces of the man’s ears, shattering his orbital bone, shoving a three-inch wooden block into his eye, and spitting in his mouth, according to authorities. Then he went after the man’s wife, who ran out to see what was going on. Rule Hill Prince allegedly also bit off “large chunks” of her ears, kicked her in the head, and spit on her. Police found bits of ear nearby, but they could not be reattached, said prosecutors. Rule Hill Prince is now facing aggravated battery and attempted murder charges.