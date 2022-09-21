Elizabeth Chambers Calls Watching ‘House of Hammer’ Docuseries ‘Very Painful’
‘HEARTBREAKING’
It can’t be easy finding out that your husband, with whom you share two young children, is an alleged sexual abuser and cannibal. Elizabeth Chambers, who separated from Armie Hammer months before the first public accusations against him surfaced in early 2021, has long been silent on that very subject. But in a cover story for E! News published Wednesday, Chambers shared details about her journey, including how she came to watch the Discovery+ docuseries about Hammer and his dark family history. “I did not plan on seeing it, but I did drop the kids off at school one day and came home and watched it with my support system around me,” Chambers explained. “It was obviously heartbreaking on so many levels and very painful.” She added that, post-House of Hammer, her aim is to “process and heal in every capacity.” At no point in the near future does she plan to let her children, 7-year-old Harper and 5-year-old Ford, view the series, explaining to E! that “it’s not appropriate for them at this time.”